First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 318,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 220,472 shares.The stock last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 125.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

