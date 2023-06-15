First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 168,808 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

