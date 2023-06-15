First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 200,250 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.43.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $970.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
