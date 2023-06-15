First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $4,291,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 144,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,026. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

