First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director David Paresky Sells 3,000,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Paresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 195,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

