FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Director Buys $165,000.00 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) Director Conrad Yiu bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FiscalNote Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of FiscalNote stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.28.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.47 million. Analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FiscalNote Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

