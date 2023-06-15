FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the previous session’s volume of 14,445 shares.The stock last traded at $66.91 and had previously closed at $66.35.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

