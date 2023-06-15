Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $386,040.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,253.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 2,624,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,874. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
See Also
