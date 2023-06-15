Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) and Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Forbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.32% 41.94% 13.04% Forbo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Forbo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.26 billion 2.49 $202.90 million $4.47 15.55 Forbo N/A N/A N/A $1.20 32.38

Dividends

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forbo. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Armstrong World Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Forbo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forbo pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Armstrong World Industries and Forbo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33 Forbo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $83.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Forbo.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Forbo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring. This division also provides ready-made adhesives for floor covering installations, parquet flooring, and ceramic tiles, as well as leveling compounds for the construction industry and liquid floors under the trade name of Eurocol. Its products are used in public buildings, department stores, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, commercial and office spaces, leisure centers, shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias; as well as for applications in the residential market. The Movement Systems division offers conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and timing and flat belts under the Siegling brand name. Its products are used in various applications in industry, trade, and the service sector, including conveyor and processing belts in the food industry; treadmill belts in fitness studios; and flat belts in mail distribution centers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

