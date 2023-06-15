Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

FSUGY traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 24,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,316. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

