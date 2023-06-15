Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Trimmed by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,098. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

