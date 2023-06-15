Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 6.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.45. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.41.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.