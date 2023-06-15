Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 80,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

