Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Altria Group comprises 0.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
