Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Altria Group comprises 0.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

