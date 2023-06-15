Foundation Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 88,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

