Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

