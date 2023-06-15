Frax (FRAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $133.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

