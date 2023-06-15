Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.34.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.