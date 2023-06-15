Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €25.44 ($27.35) and last traded at €25.44 ($27.35). 1,047,287 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.83 ($27.77).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

