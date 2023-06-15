FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Buys $70,797.64 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider David J. Adelman acquired 15,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $70,797.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,940.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
FSCO stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.