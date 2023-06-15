FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Buys $70,797.64 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider David J. Adelman acquired 15,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $70,797.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,940.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

