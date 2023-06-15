Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $28.18. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 68,828 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Fujitsu Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Articles

