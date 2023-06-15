Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 5,500 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.07. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

