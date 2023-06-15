Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 20,593 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,433,452.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FG Financial Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.70.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

