Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

