Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

