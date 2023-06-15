Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,361. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

