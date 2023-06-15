Garde Capital Inc. Sells 6,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

