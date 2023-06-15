Garde Capital Inc. Sells 65,858 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,858 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 144,241 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.