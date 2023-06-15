Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.15. 797,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

