General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.87.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.