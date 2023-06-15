GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,066,010 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

