GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,158 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

