GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $398.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

