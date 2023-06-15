GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

MRK stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

