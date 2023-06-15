GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

