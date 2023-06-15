GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

