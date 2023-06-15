GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

IWD stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

