GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 245,847 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 210,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $55,430,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $340.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $343.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.