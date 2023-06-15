GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 764 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

