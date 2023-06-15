GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

