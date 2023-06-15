Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$40.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.82.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0149701 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.