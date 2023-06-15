Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$40.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.82.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0149701 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
