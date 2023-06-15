Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $184,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 419,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,689. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

