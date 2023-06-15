Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

GWRS stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129 in the last ninety days. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

