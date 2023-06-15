Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 1,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Global X China Materials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Materials ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
About Global X China Materials ETF
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
