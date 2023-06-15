Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.86

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $27.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 697,673 shares changing hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of -165.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

