Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X Solar ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.08.

