Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.59 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $960.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

