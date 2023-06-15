Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23. 10,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 24,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

