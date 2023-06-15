Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,072. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

