Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.84

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.